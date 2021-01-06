Man photographed in Pelosi’s office identified as Arkansas Trump supporter

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — A man photographed inside the U.S. Capitol, possibly at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk, during riots in Washington is believed to be an active supporter of President Donald Trump from northwest Arkansas.
Getty Image photos of the man at what has been described as Pelosi’s desk are going viral after Wednesday’s violent occupation of the Capitol.
Arkansas stations KNWA/KFTA recognized the man and spoke to members of the Benton County Republicans, who also identified the man in the photo as Richard Barnett.
The station spoke to Barnett in November during a “Stop the Steal” rally in Bentonville. He supports Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and believes fraud cost the president this election.
Shortly after the photo was circulated, Christine Pelosi, a Democratic strategist and Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, posted a tweet, stating this was not her mother’s desk.
Other journalists in Washington snapped photos of Barnett outside the Capitol, claiming to have taken a letter from Pelosi’s desk. Those journalists offered variations on the spelling of Barnett’s name.
Barnett did not reply to multiple requests for comment Wednesday.