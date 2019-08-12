Man makes threat in Houston mall, causes panic

by: CNN Newsource

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) — Police in Houston, Texas, are searching for a man who caused a panic at a mall Saturday afternoon when he threatened to kill himself.

Police said the man, wearing a red half-mask, went into the food court, got on a table, raised his hands, yelled he was going to kill himself, and dropped a device on the floor.

A woman and her 16-year-old child were hurt after being trampled by other shoppers running from the scene.

The object was wrapped in toilet paper and a plastic bag and K-9’s did not detect any explosive devices or firearms, police said.

The suspect is not yet in custody. Police said if the man is arrested, he will be charged with making a terroristic threat.

