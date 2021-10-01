PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– A defendant killed himself outside the Lake County Courthouse before the verdict was read in a double homicide Friday afternoon.

Blake Sargi was on trial for aggravated murder in the deaths of Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson, 38, and William Larondez Jackson Jr., 39.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Sargi, who was out on bond, had been notified the jury reached a verdict and was returning to the courthouse. He shot himself in the parking lot.

On the night of Jan. 6, 2020, Sargi’s stepmother called 911 to report he shot and killed two people. The victims were found in a parked car on Andrea Drive in Concord Township. They both suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

Murphy-Jackson and Jackson were the parents to six children.