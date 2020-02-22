Man found guilty of double murder

PORTLAND OREGON (KPTV) — A jury has found an Oregon man guilty of deadly stabbings on a Portland train on Friday.

Jeremy Christian was convicted on several charges including two counts of first-degree murder.

Christian is guilty of murdering two men aboard a max train in May 2017 and the attempted murder of another.

Micah Fletcher was stabbed and survived. His father was in attendance at the trial.

“It’s really hard, I’d say the hardest part of the whole trial is hearing your son on the platform crying for help, as a father you weren’t there,” said Fletcher.

According to other train passengers, the attack all started when Christian chanted racist rants at two young women, one of them was wearing a Hijab.

The court says Christian could be facing life in prison without the possibility of parole and the sentencing phase is expected to begin sometime next week.