Man facing charges for making threat after Patriots sign Brown

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (CNN) — A Rhode Island man is accused of threatening Gillette Stadium before the New England Patriots game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday.

Tobias Gray, 44, appeared in court Monday.

His attorney said Gray made a Facebook post expressing his displeasure at the Patriots for signing Antonio Brown, but that he meant no harm and removed the post.

According to court documents, the post said, in part, “Since the Patriots signed Antonio Brown, I’m going to pull a white boys school shooting at Foxboro (sic).”

Gray is charged with threatening to commit a crime and uttering a terroristic threat.

Gray did not enter a plea.