Man dragged from car by ICE agents deported to Mexico

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (CNN) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said the man who was forcibly removed from his vehicle in Missouri has been deported back to Mexico.

Cheyenne Hoyt posted a video to Facebook of the confrontation between ICE agents and her boyfriend, Florencio Millan-Vazquez, 32.

The officers were trying to take Millan-Vazquez into custody in Kansas City.

Hoyt said she asked to see the warrant, but the officers refused.

Police then arrived on the scene and ordered Millan-Vazquez out of the car.

When he refused, an ICE agent smashed the car window and forcibly removed him.

The couple’s two young children were in the back seat of the car at the time.

An ICE spokesperson said officials deported Millan-Vazquez through a Texas port of entry Wednesday.