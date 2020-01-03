Man develops talent for painting after traumatic brain injury

WILMINGTON, NC (CNN) — A car crash left a North Carolina man with a traumatic brain injury, and a new talent.

Four years ago, Scott Mele was stopped at an intersection when a driver hit him at 70mph.

Mele suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash, something he didn’t know at the time.

Months after the crash, he woke up feeling like someone else.

“I’m 42 years old. I restarted at 38,” said Mele.

The former car salesman says he used to focus on himself, success, and material things.

But after the crash, he questioned every decision he ever made, and fell into a deep depression.

“I felt like I was suffocating every day.”

Months after the crash, while in a crafts store with his kids, Mele had the compelling urge to pain.

Before the crash, he had no artistic ability at all.

“It was the first time in four months that I saw something that I could relate to that was mine. That felt like it was me.”

Mele learned later he had Atypical Acquired Savant Syndrome, known in the medical community as an extraordinary condition where an individual displays remarkable abilities they did not have before a brain injury.

“I’m one of 33 known cases in the world.”

Mele is able to paint in many different styles, and has moved to Wilmington to join the local art scene.