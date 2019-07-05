Man dead after shooting at South Carolina Walmart

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Deputies say one person is dead and another person is in custody after a shooting at a Walmart in South Carolina.

A Greenville County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says deputies responded to the Walmart Friday afternoon in response to the reported shooting.

When deputies got to the scene, they say they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say they were able to get a description of the suspect and took him into custody near the scene.

The sheriff’s office is calling it an isolated shooting that stemmed from a dispute between the suspect and victim, who were familiar with each other.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools