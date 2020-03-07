Man commands dog to attack girlfriend

BOSTON, MA (WMUR) — A man ordered his dog to attack his girlfriend in a Downtown Manchester apartment according to police.

Police say 47-year-old Matthew Flewelling ordered his Rottweiler to attack his girlfriend and the victim’s son had to intervene on Thursday evening.

“The defendant pushed him away and closed the door on his face and moments after he heard the defendant say ‘sick em dog, sick em’,” said Mandi Werner, the case Prosecutor.

Flewelling’s attorney argued the girlfriend charged him with a knife.

Authorities say the judge wants to have a hearing to review the evidence.