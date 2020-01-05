Man claims to have 20-year-old McDonald’s burger

HEBER CITY, Utah (CNN) — A Utah man claims he has a 20-year-old McDonald’s hamburger.

David Whipple said he bought the burger at a McDonald’s in Logan, Utah, on July 7, 1999.

He even hung on to the receipt.

He said he initially purchased the burger for a presentation he made about enzymes and deterioration.

But the burger ended up in the pocket of a coat that was forgotten about for years.

Whipple decided to check in on the burger this week, and foud it much the same.

“There it is,” Whipple said. “My gosh. It hasn’t changed. The pickles, the only thing that’s disintegrated.”

Whipple isn’t the only person who claims to have a McDonald’s burger that lasted at least two decades.

In 2015, two Australian men displayed a burger they claimed to have purchased from McDonald’s in 1995.