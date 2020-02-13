Man charged with raping 16-month-old found guilty

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – The verdict is in for a Tennessee man accused of raping a 16-month-old.

A jury found Simon Porter guilty of raping the toddler. He was found guilty on charges of aggravated rape of a child and aggravated child abuse.

Porter went on the run after being wanted for the rape. He spent a stint on TBI’s Most Wanted list before he was caught in Alabama a few days later.

Porter’s sentencing is scheduled for April 3. He faces anywhere between 40-85 years in prison.

