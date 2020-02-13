Breaking News
Anthony Pardon found guilty on all counts in 2018 rape, murder of Rachael Anderson

Man charged with raping 16-month-old found guilty

U.S. & World

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – The verdict is in for a Tennessee man accused of raping a 16-month-old.

A jury found Simon Porter guilty of raping the toddler. He was found guilty on charges of aggravated rape of a child and aggravated child abuse.

RELATED: Man wanted for rape of a child in Lawrenceburg arrested in Alabama

Porter went on the run after being wanted for the rape. He spent a stint on TBI’s Most Wanted list before he was caught in Alabama a few days later.

Porter’s sentencing is scheduled for April 3. He faces anywhere between 40-85 years in prison.

MORE: Mother of accused Lawrenceburg rapist urges her son to turn himself in

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools