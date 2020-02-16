Man arrested for double homicide involving two women

U.S. & World

by: CNN News

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, WI (WISC) — A man turns himself in for double homicide.

Authorities say Marcus Randle El, originally from Illinois, turned himself in at a police station in Chicago.

Randle El has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide once he returned to Wisconsin.

Police say, on Monday two women were found with gunshot wounds in Janesville, Wisconsin.

They were taken to a hospital where they later died.

According to police, Randle El and the women had made plans. The police report states the man took one of the women’s car which was later found in Illinois.

