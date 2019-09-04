Man accused of selling drugs laced with fentanyl to rapper Mac Miller before his death.

A California man has been charged with selling counterfeit opioid pills to Mac Miller two days before the rapper died of an overdose.

Authorities say 23-year-old Cameron James Pettit and others agreed to sell Miller, whose given name was Malcolm James McCormick, 30 milligram oxycodone pills, as well as cocaine and Xanax, approximately two days before he was found dead in September 2018, according to CNN.

Pettit allegedly gave Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl, “a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin,” according to a DEA press release. Authorities believe Miller snorted those pills prior to his death, the press release added.

An autopsy found that the 26-year-old Miller died in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7 from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.