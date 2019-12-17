Malnourished dog finds forever home by accident in Pennsylvania

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A Pennsylvania family has a new dog after it wandered into their house in the middle of the night malnourished and desperately looking for shelter.

The moment was caught on video.

Security video from fishtown showed a dog walking with a limp, wandering around in the cold when it cautiously walked up some steps before sneaking inside this home around 3:15 am. on Saturday.

Jack Jokinen was alarmed after waking up and finding her.

“There was just a puppy in the first floor of our house with all the windows closed and locked,” Jokinen said. “So, it may be a magician puppy. Very freaky.”

No houdini dog here.

A look at Jokinen’s security camera system showed that about 20 minutes after the furry friend walked inside, a neighbor noticed the front door was open.

So, just like that, in the middle of the night, the stranger turns into a really good neighbor.

“So, I yelled inside to see if somebody was there,” Steve Griendling, the neighbor, said. “The dog didn’t even respond, so the dog was probably just looking for someplace warm.”

So, Griendling closed the door, locking the dog inside.

Jokinen says the door probably blew open from the wind after he must have not have closed it all the way earlier in the night.

And even though the Jokinens have another dog, George, and a 1-month-old baby, too, the family is now taking in the second dog, calling her Suzy, who seems to play well with George.

The Jokinens immediately took Suzy to the vet and she has several ailments, already costing about $1,000.

“She’s in a warm house,” Jokinen said. “She’s getting a good meal, she’s getting water. She’s getting cuddles and a soft bed and a loving environment. At a minimum, that’s what we can give her.”