President Donald Trump removes his face mask to speak from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

More people still disapprove of Trump's handling of pandemic than approve

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than two weeks after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, the latest weekly NBC/SurveyMonkey poll found a majority of Americans, 52%, do not trust what the president has since said about his health.

The poll, released Tuesday, surveyed 78,524 U.S. adults Oct. 12-18. Results are nationally representative of age, race, sex, education level and geography. The poll’s margin of error is +/- 1 percentage point.

▼ Expand: What is a margin of error? ▼ For most polls, you can read the margin of error (MoE) like this: If the poll were to be done again 100 times, in 95 of those times the results would be within “X” percentage points of the original.

So let’s say a national poll of a sampling of registered voters, with an MoE of +/- 3, has: Joe Biden at 53% Donald Trump at 47%

You can be 95% certain that a hypothetical poll of all registered U.S. voters would yield results between these extremes: Biden 56/Trump 44 (+3 more for Biden, -3 fewer for Trump) Trump 50/Biden 50 (+3 more for Trump, -3 fewer for Biden)

Trump announced on Oct. 2 that he tested positive for the coronavirus, however, neither he nor the White House nor his campaign has said when he last tested negative before testing positive.

Questions also remain as to how severe Trump’s bout with COVID-19 was when he spent three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The White House originally said Trump experienced only mild symptoms, but chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News “we were real concerned” because Trump “had a fever and his blood oxygen level dropped rapidly” on the day he was admitted.

After leaving the hospital, Trump has said he is “immune” to the virus and that the medicines he received, including remdesivir and an experimental drug cocktail, were a “cure.” However, scientists are not sure how long immunity may last in a person who recovered from COVID-19, and the U.S. has already had a case of reinfection.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said on Oct. 12 that Trump tested negative for the virus on consecutive days and is no longer a transmission risk.

While 52% in NBC/SurveyMonkey's poll do not trust what Trump has said about his battle with COVID-19 and his subsequent recovery, 38% do. Seven percent were not aware of Trump’s comments, and 3% did not answer.

Responses were predictably split along party lines with Republicans and those who lean Republican trusting Trump’s health comments 82% to 11%. Democrats and leaners distrust his comments 92% to 3%.

Independents came in much closer to Democrats, distrusting the president 59% to 20%. Another 20%, however, were not aware of his health comments. That percentage was only six for Republicans and four for Democrats.

Public trust and opinion of the president continues to sour in other areas of NBC/SurveyMonkey’s poll, which has been conducted weekly since the end of June.

Just two weeks before the Nov. 3 election, Trump’s overall job approval rating is still mired below half – 44% this week – and is eclipsed by his disapproval rating of 55%.

A majority of Americans, 55%, also still disapprove of Trump’s handling of the federal government’s response to COVID-19. That includes 46% who “strongly” disapprove. By comparison, 40% of Americans disapprove of their governor’s response, compared to 58% who approve.