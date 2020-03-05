Major North Carolina donor convicted of bribery, conspiracy

A major political donor has been found guilty of trying to bribe a North Carolina insurance regulator in hopes of reducing scrutiny of his business. Court documents say a federal jury convicted insurance magnate Greg Lindberg on Thursday of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. Colleague John Gray was also found guilty of the two counts. Another Lindberg associate charged in the case, John Palermo, was acquitted of the two counts. Prosecutors have said Lindberg conspired to funnel money to Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey in exchange for special treatment.