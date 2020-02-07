1  of  6
Madoff victims invited to say if he should get out of prison

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 10, 2009, file photo, former financier Bernie Madoff exits federal court in Manhattan, in New York. Madoff asked a federal judge Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, to grant him a “compassionate release” from his 150-year prison sentence, saying he has terminal kidney failure and less than 18 months to live. (AP Photo/David Karp, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say victims of imprisoned financier Bernard Madoff’s mammoth Ponzi scheme can express views on whether he should be released early from prison.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan announced Friday that those who suffered financial losses in the scheme have until the end of February to submit emails to Judge Denny Chin through the prosecutor’s office.

Chin, who now sits on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, will decide whether to grant Madoff’s compassionate relief request to be released early from his 150-year prison sentence because of medical issues.

Madoff requested early release on grounds that he has terminal kidney disease and less than 18 months to live.

