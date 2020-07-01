Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular to air live on NBC4

(NBC) — NBC’s annual “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular” returns for a dazzling night of fireworks and star-studded musical performances with a two-hour live special starting at 8 p.m. on NBC4. The show will be followed by “NBC4 Best of Boom: Celebrating Independence,” at 10 p.m. where we share one more of our favorite “Red, White & BOOM!” fireworks displays!

NBC News’ “TODAY” anchor Craig Melvin will host the NBC event, which begins with a special performance by National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman. Black Eyed Peas, the Killers, Lady A, John Legend, Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley will take the stage before the fireworks begin. Spectators in New York City and from coast-to-coast will have a front-row view to the unparalleled barrage of color, light and sound.

MACY’S FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR — Pictured: John Legend rehearses for 2020 “Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular” — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

MACY’S FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR — Pictured: Fireworks live from the Brooklyn Bridge at the 2019 “Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular” — (Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/NBC)

MACY’S FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR — Pictured: (l-r) Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood of Lady A rehearse for 2020 “Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular” — (Photo by: Grand Ole Opry/Chris Hollo)

To allow New Yorkers to experience the fireworks without creating crowds, the annual Independence Day spectacle was reimagined as a series of neighborhood shows. Beginning June 29 and culminating on July 4, the displays will launch unannounced on select evenings at one or two land- or water-based locations across New York City. Each brief but powerful five-minute display will showcase Macy’s signature pyrotechnic design and scale. Firing thousands of dazzling shells per minute, with heights reaching up to 1,000 feet at select locations, this year’s showcase will give millions of New Yorkers across the city spectacular views from the comfort of their homes and neighborhoods.

The entertainment special will feature a presentation of the full Macy’s Fireworks show captured throughout the week, including a live grand finale.