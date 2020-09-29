Machete-wielding man arrested in satanic sorority scare

(WITN/NBC News)  Police in Greenville, North Carolina say a man armed with a machete smeared satanic messages in blood on an East Carolina University sorority house and on one of the vehicles of a student who lives there.

Captain Chris Sutton with ECU police said one of their officers was flagged down around 9:00 p.m. Sunday by a witness saying there was a man walking around with blood on his hands who seemed to be in distress.

Sutton says they found the man near the Alpha Delta Pi sorority house and were able to quickly disarm him.

“I could make out like a couple upside down crosses,” said ECU student Grant Miller. “It said ‘Hail Satan’ like written in blood, which is strange.”

