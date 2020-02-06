Lyft driver recalls driving murder victim to park

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV)– A Lyft driver was among the last people who saw a murder victim according to Utah police.

Mackenzie Lueck disappeared on June 17th and her body was found in a Canyon two weeks later.

Lueck arrived in Salt Lake City from California and used the Lyft app to order a ride. Michael Canada picked her up that day and remembers dropping her off at Hatch Park around 2 a.m., according to the KUTV source.

According to Canada, there was one other car in the parking lot and he had helped Lueck with putting luggage into the truck of the other parked car.

“I’ve dropped people off in stranger places around town, so it’s something I just marked it as odd but didn’t really think of it that much until police contacted me,” according to Canada.

Canda learned later from the police that Lueck went missing after the ride and the suspected killer was a man.

“I thought could I have done something different or is there anything I could have done? I kept playing it over and over again. Well, I did my job, I did what I was supposed to do, I made sure that she was OK. So that kind of gave me a little bit of relief at least thinking that OK, I did what I could.”

A man named Ayoola Ajai was charged in her death. Lueck charred remains were found in Ajai’s backyard.

Ajai’s is charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping, obstruction of justice and desecration of a human body.