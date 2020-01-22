Lucky’s Supermarkets Ohio stores to remain open despite company shutting down most locations

Winter Weather Alabama Image ID : 576754394652 Susie Brackins makes an early morning shopping run to Lucky’s Supermarket in Decatur, Al. for bread, milk, eggs and ingredients for soup in anticipation of the afternoon predicition of 3-5 inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Wednesday for north Alabama. (AP Photo/The Decatur Daily, John Godbey)

COLUMBUS (WFLA/WCMH) – Lucky’s Supermarkets across the country will be closing a large number of their stores nationwide.

However, the grocery chain’s two Ohio stores — Columbus and Cleveland — will remain open.

A similar message was posted to the Cleveland store’s Facebook page.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the chain is planning on closing as many as 32 of its 39 locations.

According to the paper, employees were told in meetings on Tuesday, that they would receive severance pay. The company has about 4,000 employees nationwide.

The chain brands itself as “Organic for the 99%” and says it features “the highest quality farm-fresh produce, a delicious deli featuring chef-created foods, delectable craft sandwiches and a wide range of homemade selections—all while including your family favorites, too.”

Lucky’s has locations in other states, including Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, and Wyoming. In Florida, the chain will close 20 of its 21 stores. It is unknown what other stores in other states will close.