LSU will require fans 12 and older to show vaccine card or negative COVID test at football games

BATON ROUGE, La. (WCMH) — LSU will require all Tiger Stadium guests 12 years and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours before entry.

LSU joins joins Oregon, Oregon State and Tulane as the only public universities to announce this type of requirement to watch football in person.

LSU will encourage masks for children younger than five years old and it will be required for children ages five to 11 years old.

So far, Ohio State has announced it will require guests to wear masks in certain parts of Ohio Stadium but fans do not need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter The Horseshoe.

LSU’s decision comes after consultation with and support from Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, LSU President William F. Tate IV, LSU’s Board of Supervisors, the Tiger Athletic Foundation, and Director of Athletics Scott Woodward.