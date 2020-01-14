LSU players threatened with arrest for smoking cigars in locker room

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WCMH) — Players celebrating LSU’s 42-25 win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship game were threatened with arrest early Tuesday morning.

LSU tweeted a video of players smoking cigars while celebrating the championship.

Get The Nat pic.twitter.com/1udC79q6cc — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 14, 2020

AL.com reported a police officer came into the locker room and warned players that they were not allowed to smoke the cigars. According to the site, the officer announced that anyone smoking would be subject to arrest.

Cop just walked into a smokey LSU locker room dead serious and said everyone smoking a cigar is subject to arrest. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) January 14, 2020

Several players reportedly laughed at the warning.

No arrests were made.

Some criticized LSU for glorifying smoking with its tweet. Others criticized those doing the criticizing.

Is that building not a non smoking establishment? And do you really want your athletes smoking? It’s not a good look. — Allen Smith (@BigAl_CSS_Lucas) January 14, 2020