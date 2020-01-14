LSU players threatened with arrest for smoking cigars in locker room

Breaking News
by: NBC4 Staff

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WCMH) — Players celebrating LSU’s 42-25 win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship game were threatened with arrest early Tuesday morning.

LSU tweeted a video of players smoking cigars while celebrating the championship.

AL.com reported a police officer came into the locker room and warned players that they were not allowed to smoke the cigars. According to the site, the officer announced that anyone smoking would be subject to arrest.

Several players reportedly laughed at the warning.

No arrests were made.

Some criticized LSU for glorifying smoking with its tweet. Others criticized those doing the criticizing.

