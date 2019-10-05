Louisville jury awards $1.2M in police sexual harassment case

Lt. Jill Hume, who was awarded $1.3 million by a jury in a sexual harassment suit.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (CNN) — A Louisville Metro Police lieutenant who sued the department over a sexual harassment case involving another LMPD lieutenant has been awarded $1.2 million by a jury.

Lt. Jill Hume said the department failed to protect her from Lt. Rob Shadle who was stalking her and sent her an inappropriate, sexual picture.

Hume said when she went to her major, she was told Shadle didn’t mean it.

Thomas Clay, Hume’s attorney, called the award more than satisfying.

“LMPD totally failed to investigate this incident properly and then provide protecting for Lt. Hume which they were obligated to do under the law.” Clay said.

Shadle was suspended for 20 days and removed from the hostage negotiating team after Hume filed a formal complaint.

During closing arguments Friday, the assistant county attorney said that was enough punishment because the picture did not cause injury or harm to Hume.