Woman bites camel’s testicles after he sits on her

GROSSE TETE, Louisiana (CNN) — He’s 6-feet, 3-inches and weighs in at 600 pounds. He’s Casper the Camel.

Now imagine him sitting on you.

That’s what happened to one woman last week.

She and her husband made a pit stop at the Tiger Truck Stop in south Louisiana, where Casper is the main attraction.

The manager said the couple was chasing their dog around and tossing treats his way when one of those treats went through Casper’s fence.

The dog, who’s deaf, went to grad the treat, so they went to grab the dog.

Well, Casper got spooked and went for them, eventually sitting on the woman.

“And camel’s are going to naturally are gonna sit down,” said Tiger Truck Stop manager Pamela Bossier. “Well, when he sat down, she was underneath him. I might feel kinda funny saying this on TV, but she actually bit him in his private area, that’s about as nice as I can put it.”

Casper got off of her, but the couple didn’t. They got tickets for trespassing and not having their dog on a leash.

The woman also had to be hospitalized.

Casper, though, is doing fine.