Los Angeles Lakers hold first media availability since death of Kobe Bryant

After four seasons of wild plot twists and whimsical story lines about what it means to be a good person, 'The Good Place' will come to a conclusion in a special 90 minute supersized episode.

Show producers are being characteristically tight-lipped about the show's end. An episode synopsis on reveals, "Various conversations occur, between various groups of people in 'The Good Place' series finale." Which is sure to equally frustrate and excite fans.