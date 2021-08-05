‘Lol at all of this’: $28 Sam Adams beer found on menu at New York airport

(NEXSTAR) – Sitting down for drinks and a meal in an airport can be a costly endeavor, but one traveler spotted an eye-popping beer price at New York’s LaGuardia Airport last month.

On the iPad-style menu at Biergarten was a Sam Adams Summer Ale Draught listed for $27.85.

lol at all of this, including the additional 10% “COVID Recovery Fee” that doesn’t go to workers pic.twitter.com/Bq9rHJqek7 — Cooper Lund (@cooperlund) July 7, 2021

The diner, Cooper Lund, also pointed out the restaurant’s note at the bottom of the menu informing diners that a 10% “COVID Recovery Fee,” which would not go to workers as a gratuity, would be automatically added to the bill.

While the 23-ounce domestic beer was far more expensive than any other beer on the menu, there still wasn’t one under $13.

The restaurant, along with other eateries and stores in airports in New York and New Jersey, is run by OTG Management. The exorbitant beer price prompted the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to ask for an audit of OTG’s pricing, The City reports.

A spokesperson for OTG, Michael Marchese, told Nexstar in a statement that “someone simply input the wrong prices” and that the company caught it and fixed it on their own.

“Once we learned of it, we immediately took action to correct and began proactively auditing our entire system to ensure there were no other mistakes,” according to the statement. “OTG took this initiative on its own.”

In June of 2020, the Port Authority approved a motion that allowed concessionaires to boost prices 10 percent above the agreed upon “street pricing,” according to travel and retail news site TR Business.