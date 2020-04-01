Lockdowns mean more attention to pets

As March ended with over one and a half billion people under a stay at home order worldwide, pets across the globe appeared to be enjoying the extra quality time with their owners.

“They are definitely currently being spoiled because they’re not used to seeing us and being a whole day with us,” said Londoner Simran Sandhu about her dog.

Ufuoma George made the decision to adopt a black labrador retriever only a few weeks ago, when she knew she was going to have to go on lockdown in her New York apartment during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel like it’s important because being alone at home kind of is hard but with a pet you have someone to take care of, someone to play with you,” she said.

Most people who get the virus have mild to moderate symptoms and recover. But for older people, and those with underlying medical conditions, the disease can be dangerous.

But keeping pets not always easy in the COVID-19 era. Those who fall ill with the virus and whose finances deteriorate might find it hard to support their furry loved ones.

This has prompted Kitty Block, President and CEO of the US’ Humane Society to encourage people to foster and adopt pets.

Globally, almost 860,00 COVID-19 cases have been reported, alongside 42,341 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and could lead to death.