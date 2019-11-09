Local, state, federal leaders mourn loss of Det. Del Rio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local, state, and federal leaders are offering their condolences after the passing of Dayton Police Detective Jorge DelRio, who succumbed to his line of duty injuries on November 7, 2019.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered at Grandview Hospital to say their final goodbyes.

“We (Dayton Police) have not even begun to adjust to a professional and personal life that includes Jorge’s absence. That is even truer for his family, friends and loved ones who were blessed to know Jorge and to benefit from his warm, generous spirit. We request that community members hold his family, friends, colleagues and fellow law enforcement officers in thought, prayer, and heartfelt care.” Dayton Police Department

The Governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of his life and service:

Fran and I send our deepest condolences to the DelRio family and the Dayton Police Department. Below is the order lowering the flags of the United States and State of Ohio in honor of the life and service of Dayton Police Detective Jorge DelRio. pic.twitter.com/6WL7ujyTEK — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) November 7, 2019

Leaders around the area are honoring Del Rio for his decades of selfless service:

In death, as he did in life, he continues to serve others through an organ donation. Our thoughts are with his wife, children, and the entire Dayton Police force. — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) November 7, 2019

“On behalf of the entire City organization, we offer our deep condolences to the family of Detective Del Rio. To lose such an extraordinary public servant is heartbreaking. Let us all honor Jorge’s work by resembling the man that he was – compassionate, dedicated and committed to family and community.” Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein

“Jane and I were saddened to hear the news today regarding Detective Del Rio. As a 30-year veteran of the force, he represented the best of the best. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and your entire team. The Dayton Police have already been through so much this year. I am proud of the service and sacrifices you and your officers continue to make on behalf of Dayton. Please know that you all have my full support.” Sen. Rob Portman

“The death of DEA Task Force Officer Jorge Del Rio is a huge loss to the DEA family and the entire law enforcement community. Our deepest condolences go out to his family. For nearly 30 years, Jorge worked tirelessly to safeguard our community from dangerous drug trafficking organizations and his sacrifice will never be forgotten.” Keith Martin, DEA Special Agent in Charge, Detroit Field Division

“I continue to hold you and the Dayton Police community in my thoughts and prayers. From my time, Jorge, regardless of agency, brought people together, with you I celebrate his life, his contributions, and his sacrifice! He was special indeed. Like all my interactions with Dayton PD, he was a team player! And his law enforcement contributions notwithstanding, he also adored his family…a good person in both uniform and at home. Such a tragic loss for Dayton and all of us who called him a friend. ” Chris Melink, Former Supervisory Agent of Dayton DEA office

“We continue our thoughts and prayers for those closest to Det. Del Rio. We will remain focused on seeking justice for him, his family and the Dayton Police Department.” David DeVillers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio

“Det. Del Rio gave his life defending the Constitution and laws of the United States, after having spent decades working-and risking his life-in support of the same noble goal. A consummate professional beloved by those with whom he worked on the DEA task force and at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Det. Del Rio embodied the ideal of federal and local cooperation. I personally prosecuted several cases that he investigated. This is very hard. I grieve his loss.” Ben Glassman, Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio