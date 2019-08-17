Living legacy: North Carolina woman celebrates 115th birthday

Service and faith are the secrets to a long, wonderful life, according to family members of a North Carolina woman who may be the oldest woman in America.

Hester McCardell Ford, of North Carolina, celebrated her 115th birthday on Thursday in a room at the Beaties Ford Library that was filled with many of Ford’s hundreds of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“Today is a very special day for our family and community as we celebrate the living legacy of our and our family matriarch Hester McCardell Ford. Today she is 115 years of age!”

Ford made national news a few years ago when she celebrated her 111th birthday.

“I married when I was 14 and I had 12 children,” Ford said.

She is ranked the fourth oldest person in the United States.

Ford is listed as 5 years old in a 1910 Census. That means she could have been born before 1904, which would actually make her the oldest person in the world.

At her party Thursday, they weren’t just celebrating her long life but a full life.

They described her in a proclamation by the city of Charlotte reading:

“The knowledge creativity and experiences, this individual brings to all. Yes, ma’am grandma!”

“She always took the time to help others and do for others. She is a living and walking community service machine,” a family member said.

As family members spoke about her during her birthday celebration, Ford thanked God.

“The Lord is my shepherd I shall not want,” Ford said.

Ford has been living in the same home in Charlotte for more than 58 years, according to WKYC.

Her family said she’s lived in the same home for more than 50 years because [Charlotte] is home, according to WKYC.

“Her church is 5 minutes away, she loves her church,” said Mary Hill, Ford’s granddaughter.