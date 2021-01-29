Police: No weapons found, no credible threat at Bay High School

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW)– Bay High School was placed on lockdown at about 1 p.m. Friday following a call to police.

Bay Village Police Chief Kathy Leasure said a male reported an individual was in a bathroom with guns and knives, and threatening to shoot up the school. Police alerted the school, which went into lockdown, and requested aid from surrounding agencies.

Following a search of the high school, no credible threats or weapons were found, Leasure said. She said there were no injuries and no hostages, despite rumors.

The incident remains under investigation. The person responsible could face charges for inducing panic, according to the police chief.

“It’s something that we take very seriously and it impacts, not only our community, but all the communities,” Leasure said. “We had agencies from all over here helping us out, from Rocky River, Lakewood, Westlake, North Olmsted, Fairview Park, Avon Lake, Ohio State Highway Patrol. The sheriffs were ready to go.”

“We had other agencies calling us, saying, ‘We’re here, we’re ready to help you out.'”

Students were moved to Bay Presbyterian Church to be reunited with their parents. Bay Village City School District said parents need to have their IDs ready to pick up their children. That process was ongoing as of 4 p.m.

The district asked no one return to the high school campus for cars or other belongings at this time. All other schools in the district were under a stay in place order.