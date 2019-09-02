LIVE UPDATE: Cat. 5 Dorian pounds Bahamas, crawling toward Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) — Category 5 Hurricane Dorian is crawling towards Florida at just 1 mph, continuing to deliver catastrophic damage to the Bahamas.
The 5 a.m. Monday advisory from the National Hurricane Center said the Grand Bahama Island will be battered by Dorian’s catastrophic winds and storm surge all day and night.
As of the 5 a.m. advisory, Dorian is approaching Florida’s east coast at just 1 mph with maximum sustained winds of 165 mph.
Life-threatening storm surges and dangerous hurricane-force winds are expected along Florida’s east coast through mid-week, the NHC says.
Hurricane Dorian officially made landfall at 12:45 p.m. ET Sunday on Elbow Cay in the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm. It was one of the most intense hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic Basin. The eye of the storm made a second landfall at 2 p.m. on Great Abaco Island near Marsh Harbour with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph.
Since then, Hurricane Dorian has been moving at a crawl, continuing to deliver devastating blows on the Bahamas.
WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN PLACE:
HURRICANE WARNING:
- Northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island
- Jupiter Inlet to the Volusia/Brevard County Line
HURRICANE WATCH:
- Andros Island
- North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet
- Volusia/Brevard County Line to the mouth of St. Mary’s River
TROPICAL STORM WARNING:
- North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet
TROPICAL STORM WATCH:
- North of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach
- Lake Okeechobee
STORM SURGE WARNING:
- Lantana to the Volusia/Brevard County Line
STORM SURGE WATCH:
- North of Deerfield Beach to Lantana
- Volusia/Brevard County Line to the mouth of St. Mary’s River
