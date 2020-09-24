LIVE: Highway sign falls on car on I-480 west, one person killed

by: FOX 8 Web Central

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 480 west and State Road.

It happened at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

A metal highway sign was hit by a truck, causing it to fall across the interstate and on top of a vehicle.

EMS told FOX 8 a 65-year-old man was killed. He has not been identified.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said I-480 west will close at Brookpark Road at 10:40 a.m. for cleanup.

