LIVE: Highway sign falls on car on I-480 west, one person killed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 480 west and State Road.
It happened at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday.
A metal highway sign was hit by a truck, causing it to fall across the interstate and on top of a vehicle.
EMS told FOX 8 a 65-year-old man was killed. He has not been identified.
The Ohio Department of Transportation said I-480 west will close at Brookpark Road at 10:40 a.m. for cleanup.
