Governor DeWine welcomes Ohio Task Force 1 home from Florida

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine welcomed Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) home after they spent 15 days aiding Florida officials at the site of the Surfside condo tower collapse.

Other state and local dignitaries, including Thomas Stickrath, director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety (OPDS), and Sima Merick, executive director of the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, also greeted the team.

“Ohio Task Force 1, welcome home. We are very, very proud of you,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “When Ohio sends this task force out, we are sending our best.”

The task force made DeWine an honorary member of the team and provided him with a patch, which the governor said he will proudly show in his office at the State House.

“We are honored that Governor DeWine and other State officials are taking time out of their busy schedules to welcome us back home,” said Evan Schumann, program manage of OH-TF1.

The task force has been in Florida assisting with rescue and recovery efforts after the June collapse of a condo building in Surfside. The team was activated for deployment on June 30 after the 12-story building collapsed on June 24, killing dozens of people.