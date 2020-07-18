Little dog survives chase down Washington DC Beltway after escaping owner’s vehicle

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — A little dog named Astro is okay after leading first responders on a chase down a Washington, D.C. expressway.

He ran so fast and so far that a veterinarian said he hurt the pads of his paws.

A harrowing scene unfolded on I-495 Friday involving a wayward shih tzu-poodle mix named Astro.

A dog that Montgomery Fire and Rescue Captain Don Yingling would like to rename.

“They should have named him Rocket,” Yingling said.

Yingling and firefighters Ryan Bailey, Chris Walker, and Zach Horchar from Station 726 in Bethesda were called to a multi-vehicle crash on the interstate.

Liyah Young was involved in the crash. While she headed to the hospital with minor injuries, her beloved year-and-a-half old pooch, Astro, a speed demon who lives to run, was placed in a fire department vehicle for his safety.

But someone accidentally opened the door.

“As soon as the door cracked, that dog was out,” Bailey said.

What started out initially as a game of cat and mouse quickly turned into a lopsided track meet with Astro running for his life down a closed interstate.

“We were in pretty good shape,” Yingling said. “The dog was ahead of us, but we were gaining ground on him. And there was a break in the Jersey wall, and he made it through there and that’s when it got a little hairy.”

Astro headed straight toward traffic, and, in a moment that made everyone gasp, he goes under a care, but amazingly resurfaces unscathed.

“The job is to protect everybody, animals and people and everything, so we didn’t want him to get over there,” Horchar said.

Small, fluffy and freakishly fast, the seemingly indefatigable, undeterred dog just kept going, weaving through traffic with the breakaway speed of a thoroughbred and the nine lives of cat.

The big break for everyone came when Astro took a quick u-turn in front of a tractor trailer.

“A civilian actually stopped and actually scared him into the bushes and he was running up the hill and we were able to catch him,” Yingling said.

Yingling and his team finally corralled Astro, safe and sound after the seven-minute marathon chase.

He’s now back home in the arms of Young, who said Astro is tired and in need of hydration.

She’s grateful for his guile and the firefighters who never gave up on him.