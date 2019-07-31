Light-up dance troupe gets Ellie Kemper’s Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent

Emmy-nominated actress Ellie Kemper took the America’s Got Talent judges’ table Tuesday and gave a Ukranian dance and acrobatic troupe a pass to the live shows with her Judge Cuts’ Golden Buzzer.

“For my Golden Buzzer, I’m looking for an act that will wow the crowd, that will wow me, and will move me emotionally,” Kemper said of her judging duties before the show.

She chose Light Balance Kids, a dance and acrobat troupe that includes neon and LEDs in their routines to create a dazzling stage show. Members range in age from 11 to 13 years old.

On Tuesday’s show, the group performed a routine that incorporated a cityscape and basketball.

“I would go to see this in Vegas, I would go to see this in a live concert,” said judge Howie Mandel.

When Kemper gave her critique, she made the point that she was just a guest at the judges’ table

“I thought this was the definition of a spectacle,” Kemper said. “Only seven acts can go forward, and I just wish there was some guarantee to get you guys through to the live show.”

Kemper then hit the Golden Buzzer, sending the kids to Hollywood.

Light Balance Kids is the junior version of Light Balance, which finished third on the show in 2017.

Light Balance Kids will join the two previous Judge Cuts Golden Buzzer recipients, V. Unbeatable, chosen by Dwyane Wade, and Sophie Pecora, chosen by country singer Brad Paisley.

Those three will join the five other Golden Buzzer recipients from this season at the live shows — Luke Islam, the Detroit Youth Concert Choir and Performing Arts Company, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Kodi Lee and Joseph Allen.