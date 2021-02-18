Liberty mom deflects criticism, gets $100K in support following child endangering charge

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother arrested after police found her kids all alone at a Liberty motel prompted some criticism but also an outpouring of support on social media.

That mom, Shaina Bell, spoke exclusively with 27 First News Trumbull County reporter Nadine Grimley.

When you talk to Bell about her three children – Faith, Jai’Sean, and Jade, ages 9, 7 and 3, her face just lights up.

“My kids bring me joy. They make me laugh. They’re my world. I would never do anything to harm my kids. My kids are everything to me,” she said. “That’s all I do is go to work and take care of my kids. That’s all I do.”

It was one week ago that Bell was arrested at her job at Little Caesars. She is accused of leaving her daughters by themselves inside a Motel 6 room where she’s been living.

“I had to go to work. My daughter decided that she wanted to stay here. My daughter told me that this is where she wants to be, and I felt that she was old enough to be able to stay here with her sister for a few hours because my job is right down the street,” Bell said.

But Bell ended up landing two misdemeanor charges of endangering children and spent the night in jail after her children’s father called police.

Although she says it’s embarrassing, Bell isn’t mad at anyone.

“I never set blame on anybody for anything because at the end of the day nobody left my kids in the hotel but me,” she said. “I’ve cried a couple of times since this situation started. I’m just trying to keep a level head and trying to stay strong because that’s all I can do.”

Her story gained a lot of attention from across the country, from both the haters and those who support the working mom of three.

“A lot of people are saying hurtful things, but a lot of people are also being there for me and showing great support. I have over $100,000 in a GoFundMe account right now. I didn’t ask for that, but people gave it to me, and I’m just over appreciative to what’s going on,” Bell said.

Bell says she’s going to use that money to buy a house for her children to live in and everything they need.