Lemon water: examining the health benefits

(KPRC) — Many women are dehydrated, but some experts say drinking lemon water can help them stay on track and make drinking enough water easier.

Other benefits include:

  • A reduction in sugar cravings
  • Less bloating
  • Decrees your risk of kidney stones
  • Morning sickness relief
  • Warm lemon water can help with constipation

“There was a study that showed that drinking lemon water during pregnancy actually can decrease nausea and vomiting,” dietitian Erin Gussler says. “The study showed that consuming lemon water for 4 days actually decreased nausea and vomiting by 33%.”

To get those benefits, however, you might need to consume a large amount of water and lemon juice — between one-half to two whole lemons a day.

