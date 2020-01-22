Lemon water: examining the health benefits

(KPRC) — Many women are dehydrated, but some experts say drinking lemon water can help them stay on track and make drinking enough water easier.
Other benefits include:
- A reduction in sugar cravings
- Less bloating
- Decrees your risk of kidney stones
- Morning sickness relief
- Warm lemon water can help with constipation
“There was a study that showed that drinking lemon water during pregnancy actually can decrease nausea and vomiting,” dietitian Erin Gussler says. “The study showed that consuming lemon water for 4 days actually decreased nausea and vomiting by 33%.”
To get those benefits, however, you might need to consume a large amount of water and lemon juice — between one-half to two whole lemons a day.
CLICK HERE for more.