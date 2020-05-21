(WIAT) — Former Auburn head coach Pat Dye tested positive for coronavirus after being hospitalized with longstanding kidney issues.
He previously tested positive for COVID-19, but is asymptomatic, family tells CBS 42.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
LATEST POSTS
- Daily Pledge: May 21, 2020
- Detective, nurse, confidant: Virus tracers play many roles
- Some Ohio restaurant owners choosing to stay closed as a safety precaution
- Waiting for a stimulus check? It could be a prepaid card instead – here’s how to track it
- Legendary Auburn Coach Pat Dye tests positive for coronavirus