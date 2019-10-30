LeBron James sends taco truck for firefighters battling wildfires

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(Twitter/@MayorOfLA/CNN Newsource)

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – An NBA star player is making sure the men and women fighting the wildfires in California are taken care of.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says LeBron James sent a taco truck for Los Angeles firefighters and first responders. Crews are battling the Getty Fire in West Los Angeles.

James was one of thousands who were forced to evacuate because of the flames.

Officials say the Getty Fire was sparked when high winds carried a tree into a power line. The power lines themselves continued to deliver electricity, but the sparks set off a fire that spread quickly.

