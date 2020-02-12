Lebron James’ I PROMISE students will attend Kent State for free through new program

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James walks upcourt during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Kent State partnered with the Lebron James Family Foundation’s (LJFF) to create a four-year scholarship for I PROMISE students to go to the university.

According to the university, the free tuition program stemmed out of an existing partnership between Kent State and the LJFF in which I PROMISE students attend summer enrichment college preparation programs at the university.

Interim Senior Vice President and Provost Melody Tankersley said the program will be a huge impact on the student’s lives.

“We have already seen the impressive results that the I PROMISE Network is having on its participating students,” Tankersley said. “We are so pleased that Kent State will become the next step in the educational journey of these amazing young people, and so happy that we can start them on their way to exciting careers and lives full of inspiration.”

Under the new program, the university will cover the tuition that remains for the I PROMISE students after they receive funds from traditional financial aid sources and will provide the first year’s room and meal plan.

The deal terms say the student will remain eligible by remaining in good academic standing, completing a minimum number of credit hours annually and must take part in a required number of community service hours.

The LJFF’s I PROMISE program supports more than 1,400 Akron students in grades three through 10 through mentoring, college and career preparation and wrap-around family support.