Lawyer: Utah boy ‘lucky to be alive’ after police shooting

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2020 file photo, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhal and Salt Lake City police Chief Mike Brown speak following a news conference in Salt Lake City. The Salt Lake City Police Department vowed Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, to cooperate with multiple investigations of the shooting of a 13-year-old autistic boy by officers in the Salt Lake City area. The Salt Lake City Police Department said the officers were called to a home in Glendale, Utah, Friday night, Sept. 4 with a report of a boy who had threatened people with a weapon. The boy reportedly ran and was shot by an officer after being pursued by police. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A family lawyer says a 13-year-old autistic boy who was shot by police in Salt Lake City will likely experience lifelong injuries.

The attorney said in an email Friday that the boy is hospitalized with “pierced organs” and “shattered bones” and is “lucky to be alive.”

His mother says she called 911 last week because the boy was having a breakdown and she needed help from a crisis-intervention officer. She says she told police that her son didn’t know how to regulate his behavior.

Authorities say officers shot the boy as he ran away because they believed he made threats involving a weapon.