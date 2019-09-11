Lawsuit accuses New England Patriots WR Antonio Brown of rape, reports say

TAMPA (WFLA) – Antonio Brown has been accused of raping his former trainer, according to multiple published reports.

According to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida Brown sexually assaulted his former personal trainer Britney Taylor in three separate incidents dating back to June 2017.

In the first alleged instance, Brown is accused of exposing himself to Taylor and kissing her without his consent.

Taylor also accuses Brown of raping her in May of 2018. The victim claims that Brown forced her face into the bed and began raping her, despite her shouts of “no” and stop.”

Taylor is seeking compensation for “physical injuries, pain and suffering, humiliation, embarrassment, stress and anxiety, loss of self-esteem and self-confident, and emotional pain and suffering.”

“As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision,” Taylor said in a statement released by her lawyer. “I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault,” Taylor said in a statement to the New York Times.

Taylor went on to say, “I will cooperate with the NFL and any other agencies; however, at this time, I respectfully request that the media please respect my privacy.”

Brown issued a statement through his lawyer, Darren Heitner, “Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit.”