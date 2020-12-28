House votes to override Trump’s defense bill veto

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Lawmakers this week will seek to override President Donald Trump’s recent veto of a $740 billion bill setting policy for the Defense Department. If successful, it would be the first veto override of Trump’s presidency.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives approved the measure Monday afternoon. The Senate is expected to follow on Tuesday.

Trump said he vetoed the legislation, which has passed every year since 1961, because it “fails to include critical national security measures, includes provisions that fail to respect our veterans and our military’s history, and contradicts efforts by my Administration to put America first in our national security and foreign policy actions.”

“It is a ‘gift’ to China and Russia,” he said in a message to the House.

Although his previous eight vetoes were all upheld thanks to support from Republicans, advisers said this one looked likely to be overridden.

The bill passed both houses of Congress with margins greater than the two-thirds majorities that would be needed to override the president’s veto.

The annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, determines everything from how many ships are bought to soldiers’ pay to how to address geopolitical threats. The measure vetoed by Trump was a compromise, combining separate measures already passed in the House and Senate.