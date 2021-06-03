Law enforcement officials forecasting a violent summer as COVID shut downs lift

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — As more people get vaccinated in Ohio, and across the country, law enforcement officials say they’re preparing for a summer with more violence than years past.

“It’s going to be a hard summer for violence. We’ve been gearing up for that as we’ve gone through this last year with COVID [and] we’re seeing some uptick in gun violence,” said Lee Graf, chief of Springfield Police.

This came after a shooting in Springfield that sent six people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“People have been cooped up for 15 months and its altered what they’ve done [and] who they’re in contact with, people are isolated more. … so I’m sure there are lots of consequences that will flow from that,” said Governor Mike DeWine during a Thursday news conference.

During the conference, DeWine proudly shared almost half of the population in Ohio is now vaccinated. But he says he is introducing a bill to the General Assembly to, hopefully, decrease gun violence by targeting repeat offenders who are legally disabled from having a gun.

“This is really about criminals,” DeWine said. “It’ about repeat criminals, it’s about getting those individuals and removing them from society.”