‘Lasagna Love’ helping communities

(NBC) – Serving up more than a meal, volunteer cooks across the country are baking a comfort dish to help provide for families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love lasagna, laughs. I probably started cooking lasagna when I was about 12,” says Tracy Hennessy.

Hennessy is still baking one of her favorite meals: lasagna.

But this meal isn’t for her family, but for families in need during the pandemic.

“Well, I am blessed I have everything that I need I don’t want for anything; I have tears in my eyes,” she says. “I know what it means not to make a car payment, I’ve been there. Or not be able to get what you need at the grocery store.”

Hennessy heard about “Lasagna Love,” a national grassroots movement aiming to provide lasagna meals to families struggling during the pandemic. There are volunteer lasagna cooks all over the country.

“They call them lasagna mamas and papas and she provides you with frequently asked questions a recipe that you can follow if you want to.”

There are contactless deliveries, but notes are attached to give families that personal touch. One teacher who has four kids received one of Hennessy’s lasagna.

“And it just makes you know realize that during these difficult times we are really a community, we are in this together. The fact that we are all home together has driven the grocery bill even higher. All four children, it has been tremendous.”

Hennessy poured her own money in buying the ingredients for lasagna, and she wants to do more.

“I know there’s a lot of people struggling out there and when you drop off the lasagna you get the see the people you get to know their story it’s heartwarming.”

If you want to learn more go to: LasagnaLove.org