Large NYE swingers’ party angers other hotel guests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Adult play spaces and a dungeon in the grand ballroom at Sacramento’s DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel were just some of the listed features for what has been billed as the state’s biggest swingers’ party.

While the hosts, a club called Allures, are calling it a “sex-abration” for New Year’s Eve, one upset father who unwittingly booked a room there called it “kind of a shocker,” KTXL reported.

The father of four, who wanted his identity concealed, said he did not get a warning about the 1,000-guest event when he made a reservation. He plans to be in town for a family New Year’s Eve event with his kids.

“People that are spending good money to stay at the Hilton should be aware of what’s going on under their nose, especially if they have families,” he told KTXL. “And, you know, there’s a hot tub there and there’s crazies in the hot tub.”

While he said he has “no problem with what people do,” he was mostly upset the hotel was booked for the event and other potential guests were not informed.

“I’m at the point where I don’t even want to bring my family into that environment,” he said. “I think it’s totally wrong that the Hilton is putting on something like this.”

He also said he could not get any redress from the hotel.

“Pay money and not get a refund pisses me off. They were kind of rude to me,” he told KTXL. “They actually sent me a survey on my phone, like within the last hour. They asked if they helped me out and I wrote poor, poor, poor, poor. No, you did not help me out. You won’t give me my money back.”

Local DoubleTree representatives refused to comment on the situation. KTXL reached out to Hilton’s corporate office and they responded saying the Sacramento DoubleTree Hotel is independently owned and managed, so they were unable to comment.

Allures has also not responded to KTXL’s request for comment.