Landlord threatens rent hike if Biden wins

(KUSA/NBC News) The landlord of a trailer park in Fort Morgan, Colorado allegedly sent a note to residents warning rent would most likely double in price if Joe Biden becomes President.

Several tenants say they’re concerned about the legality of the letter, calling it a form of voter suppression.

The Colorado Secretary of State’s office confirmed they have received a complaint, and says they passed it along to the Attorney General.

The letter reads in part: “Please understand IF Joe Biden is elected as our next President, everything you do and have to pay for will change completely.

Everything will be increased. Like paying ALOT (sic) more in taxes, utilities, gasoline, groceries, new permits, fees and regulations…everything! This also means YOUR RENT will be increased to cover these expenses. Most likely, rent would DOUBLE in price!

IF the current President is re-elected, WE WILL NOT RAISE THE RENT FOR AT LEAST 2 YEARS!”

