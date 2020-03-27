L Brands extends closure of all Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK stores

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 21: Shoppers walk past a Victoria’s Secret store along the Magnificent Mile on November 21, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. According to the parent company L Brands, sales dropped 7 percent at Victoria’s Secret stores open for at least a year during the latest quarter compared with the same period last year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — L Brands announced the temporary closure of all Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK stores in the United States and Canada will last longer than March 29th. The company first announced the stores would reopen on March 29th, but on Friday L Brands said it is not currently able to predict the timing of store re-openings citing the continued spread of COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders by government officials across the country.

Associates will continue to receive pay and benefits through April 4th, which is one week longer than originally announced.

The company released the following statement about actions being taken to strengthen its financial flexibility:

On March 16, 2020, the company elected to draw down $950 million from its Revolving Credit Facility. In an effort to further strengthen its financial flexibility and efficiently manage through the pandemic, the company is proactively taking the following additional actions: