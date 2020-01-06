Krispy Kreme now offering mini versions of popular doughnuts

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WCMH) — Sometimes, less is more.  

And that may be the case with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts latest release.  

The company announced on Facebook that starting Monday, customers can get mini versions of their famous doughnuts.  

From the original glazed, to sprinkles, to chocolate glazed, there are now mini versions of several of the company’s doughnuts.  And according to Krispy Kreme, the minis come under 100 calories each.

You’ll need to check with your local store for pricing on the mini doughnuts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools