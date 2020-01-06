Krispy Kreme now offering mini versions of popular doughnuts

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WCMH) — Sometimes, less is more.

And that may be the case with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts latest release.

The company announced on Facebook that starting Monday, customers can get mini versions of their famous doughnuts.

From the original glazed, to sprinkles, to chocolate glazed, there are now mini versions of several of the company’s doughnuts. And according to Krispy Kreme, the minis come under 100 calories each.

You’ll need to check with your local store for pricing on the mini doughnuts.